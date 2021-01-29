ANGOLA — Weather agencies are saying a winter storm could dump upward of 9 inches of snow in northeast Indiana over the weekend.
The National Weather Service Northern Indiana issued a winter storm watch early Friday that's calling for snow to start Saturday night and continue through Sunday, delivering 5-9 inches of heavy snow, said the watch that covers 30 counties.
The watch — not a more serious advisory or warning — covers 24 northern Indiana counties and six in Ohio.
"Snow may be heavy at times from late Saturday into Sunday and is expected to impact travel," the National Weather Service said. "Travel could be very difficult."
Unlike the advisory from earlier this week that called for heavier amounts of snow in northern reaches of the area, the northern counties — particularly Steuben — might be in for lesser amounts of snow, said information from AccuWeather, which provides some weather information for this newspaper. In fact, Williams County, Ohio, which borders parts of Steuben and DeKalb counties, is not included in the watch.
The National Weather Service is predicting Kendallville and Auburn could get 3-7 inches of snow Saturday night and an additional 1-3 inches Sunday for a possible total accumulation of 10 inches.
In extreme northeastern Steuben County, near Clear Lake, at the Indiana-Michigan-Ohio border, the forecast is calling for 3-5 inches of snow on Saturday and 1-3 inches on Sunday.
For LaGrange, the forecast is for 3-7 inches of snow Saturday and 1-2 inches Sunday.
On Monday there were forecasts of upward of 6 inches of snow, but the storm didn't materialize. Snowfall ended up in the 1-2 inch range.
If this weekend's storm materializes, it could catch up the area on snowfall, which is running about 8 inches below normal of about 21.5 inches for this time of the snow season. For January, the area is only about 1 inch below normal of 9 inches.
