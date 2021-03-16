ANGOLA — Seven students from Steuben County schools qualified for the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair after qualifying over the weekend at the Northeastern Indiana Tri-State Regional Science Fair, which was judged virtually on Saturday at Trine University in Angola.
Qualifying for the state-level fair are as follows:
• Isabella Budak, Angola High School
• Ava Budak, Angola High School
• Emma Creager, Fremont Middle School
• Aubree Kepler, Hendry Park Elementary School
• Macy Newhard, Hendry Park Elementary School
• Piper McGregor, Ryan Park Elementary School
• Mikaela Kolar, Ryan Park Elementary School
The 33rd annual Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair will be a virtual event, sponsored by the Science Education Foundation of Indiana. It is scheduled for the week of March 22-27 for grades 9-12 and the week of April 5-10 and for grades 4-8.
Other awards from the regional science fair for Steuben County students include the following:
• Isabella Budak, Angola High School — Association for Women Geoscientists; TriBeta – Xi Beta Chapter; Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair senior division; United States Agency for International Development; Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management; First place Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb Counties
• Ava Budak, Angola High School — First place Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb Counties; TriBeta – Xi Beta Chapter; Association for Women Geoscientists; Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair Senior division; United States Agency for International Development
• Oliver Osborn, Carlin Park Elementary School — Grade 4 Fifth Place
• Wyatt Kinsey, Fremont Elementary School — Grade 3 Fifth Place
• Addison Kaiser, Fremont Elementary School — Grade 4 Honorable Mention
• Emma Creager, Fremont Middle School — Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair grades 4-8; Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition; TriBeta – Xi Beta Chapter; Society of Women Engineers; Junior Division Third Place
• Aubree Kepler, Hendry Park Elementary School — Grade 4 Second Place; Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair grades 4-8
• Macy Newhard, Hendry Park Elementary School — Grade 4 Second Place; Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair grades 4-8
• Jetty Edgel, Hendry Park Elementary School — Grade 2 Honorable Mention
• Emmy Cline, Hendry Park Elementary School — Grade 5 Third Place
• Nora Gillen, Pleasant Lake Elementary School — Grade 4 Fourth Place
• Piper McGregor, Ryan Park Elementary School — Grade 5 Second Place; Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair grades 4-8; Second place Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb Counties
• Adeleine Rentz, Ryan Park Elementary School — Grade 2 Third Place
• Kaylee Voigt, Ryan Park Elementary School — Grade 5 Honorable Mention
• Mikaela Kolar, Ryan Park Elementary School — Health Science Association; Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair grades 4-8; Grade 5 First Place; Grade 5 Special Award
• Evan Kolar, Ryan Park Elementary School — Grade 3 Second Place
