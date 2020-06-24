ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday.
• Kenneth C. Campbell, 19, of the 100 block of Northcrest Street, Butler, arrested on a warrant alleging felony battery causing serious bodily injury, strangulation and battery with an unrelated prior conviction and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Walter W. Maler II, 48, of the 2500 block of West C.R. 200N, arrested at the Sheriff's Department on a charge alleging misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior conviction and operating while intoxicated.
• Michael V. Sanchez, 31, of the 1700 block of North Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested on charges alleging felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor theft and false informing.
