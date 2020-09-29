A candlelight vigil honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg brought out a number of people who shared thoughts on the second woman ever seated on the U.S. Supreme Court at the Steuben County Courthouse in downtown Angola on Monday. Ginsburg, 87, died Sept. 18 at home in Washington. Above, Democratic congressional candidate Chip Coldiron, Fort Wayne, spoke briefly on Ginsburg and more about coming into the race for the 3rd District seat in Congress held by Rep. Jim Banks, Republican. Below, left, Marylyn Ernsberger, who practices family law in Angola, spoke about how Ginsburg paved the way for many women like herself to go to law school and become attorneys. Below right, Anita Workman, a member of the Tri-State Team for Unity and Justice, Angola, sports a collar that was similar to those worn by Ginsburg. All the team wore collars and masks made by June Julien and Deb Blaz, both of Angola.

