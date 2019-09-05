WEST LAFAYETTE — The Indiana Space Grant Consortium has awarded $1,500 scholarships to 19 Trine University students for study during the 2019-2020 school year.
To qualify, students must be attending an INSGC affiliate institution, be a U.S. citizen, enrolled in good standing as an undergraduate throughout the scholarship period and major in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics discipline or STEM education.
The following Trine students received the scholarships:
• Ashton Benson, a junior majoring in civil engineering from Delaware, Ohio.
• Bethany Blumer, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering from Kendallville.
• Nicolas Chase, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering from Granger.
• Emily Clark, a senior majoring in biomedical engineering from Forest, Ohio.
• Ethan Davenport, a senior majoring in civil engineering from Portage.
• Daria Frame, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering from Brownsburg.
• Brooke Hardy, a senior majoring in chemical engineering from Wauseon, Ohio.
• Hannah Johns, a junior majoring in civil engineering from Millbury, Ohio.
• Kathleen Jutte, a junior majoring in design engineering technology from Fort Recovery, Ohio.
• Kathrine Kline, a senior majoring in biomedical engineering from Kendallville.
• Olivia Miller, a senior majoring in electrical engineering from Nashville.
• Caitlin Muhlenkamp, a senior majoring in civil engineering from South Bend.
• Jayda Perisho-Vickery, a junior majoring in software engineering from Muncie.
• Quinten Prieur, a junior majoring in civil engineering from Constantine, Michigan.
• Isaac Sheehan, a senior majoring in electrical engineering from Rushville.
• Stephanie Stegemann, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering from Avon.
• Carli Tate, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering from Martinsville.
• Grace Wielfaert, a senior majoring in biology from Deerfield, Michigan.
• Jenna Winsett, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering from Boonville.
The Indiana Space Grant Consortium was created in 1991 under NASA’s National Space Grant College and Fellowship Program. The Space Grant national network includes organizations working to expand opportunities for Americans to learn about and participate in NASA’s aeronautics and space projects by supporting and enhancing science and engineering education, research and public outreach efforts.
