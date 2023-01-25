ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Elliott R. Hubbard, 32, of the 100 block of West Felicity Street, arrested in the 600 block of North C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Thomas R. Jarrell, 74, of the 500 block of C.R. 73, Hamilton, arrested in the 3800 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Denver D. Warren, 22, of the 900 block of Matthew Street, Gary, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 137 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
