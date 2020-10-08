ANGOLA — Summit Financial Group was officially welcomed to Angola on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce.
Angola makes Summit’s third location, with the other two offices located in Fort Wayne and Marion.
“We know the partners are excited to launch this office,” said Julia Hewitt, Angola Area Chamber of Commerce director. “Thank you for choosing Angola.”
Kevin Bontrager is the partner based in the Angola office, located at 417 N. Wayne St., and he said he is excited to launch the business and to be in Angola.
“I am very excited to be here and I want to thank all of you for coming out to support us coming to the community,” Bontrager said.
Summit Financial is a financial planning and wealth management practice focused on providing clients with a distinctive experience combining professional expertise and power of Northwestern Mutual products and services.
Bontrager has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry within Northwestern Mutual.
He has worked well with entrepreneurial individuals, business owners and businesses that appreciate a big-picture approach to creative problem solving and continuing education is something that Bontrager values as lifelong learning helps him continue to master his craft.
Summit coming to Angola, said Hewitt, further strengthens Angola’s place as a thriving business community.
“We are going to make sure this is the best Summit location,” said Steuben County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Isaac Lee.
Lee also applauded Summit for its partnership with Trine University, as the Angola office will serve as a convenient location for internship opportunities.
Bontrager was sure to recognize Wagler & Associates for the construction of the brand new building and Baldus Sign Company, Fort Wayne, for their work on the sign.
“Wagler did an amazing job on the building,” He said “We are definitely excited to be here.”
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman also thanked Bontrager and Summit Financial for coming to Angola.
“We appreciate you being here,” He said. “You will help people have a better quality of life and a better retirement.”
Bontrager said they hope to hold a full grand opening ceremony sometime in 2021 at the office.
For more information on Summit Financial, visit summit.nm.com.
To contract Bontrager, call 432-5152 or email him, kevin.bontrager@nm.com.
