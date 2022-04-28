ANGOLA — The Trine University Choir will present its spring concert beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The choir, under the direction of choral director Geoffrey North, will sing:
African American spiritual “Walk in Jerusalem,” arranged by Rollo Dilworth.
“The Dream Keeper” from “Trilogy of Dreams,” lyrics by Langston Hughes, music by Rollo Dilworth.
“Dreams” from “Trilogy of Dreams,” lyrics by Langston Hughes, music by Rollo Dilworth.
“I Dream a World” from “Trilogy of Dreams,” lyrics by Langston Hughes, music by Rollo Dilworth.
“We Can Build a Bridge,” by Greg Gilpin.
“The Light That Will Lead You Home,” by Stuart Chapman Hill.
Southern American folk hymn “The Wayfaring Stranger,” arranged by Greg Gilpin.
American folk hymn “Down to the River to Pray,” arranged by Sheldon Curry. Soloist is Lauren Banks, soprano, a communication major from Angola, Indiana.
“Imbakwa,” by Jim Papoulis. Soloist is Darius Surgenavic, tenor, a software engineering major from Columbiana, Ohio.
“Sisi Ni Moja,” by Jacob Narverud.
“Homeward Bound,” by Marta Keen, arranged by Jay Althouse. Soloists are Kelsey Flowers, alto, a mathematics major from Kenton, Ohio, and Blake Williams, bass, an English major from Elkhart.
Other choir members are as follows:
Soprano: Maggie Buza, a forensic science major from Plymouth; Bailey Sampson, an exercise science major from Ligonier; and Lily Williamson, a golf management major from Colfax.
Alto: Lucia Rodriguez, a forensic science major from Archbold, Ohio; Parker Tillmon, a forensic science major from Sturgis, Michigan; and Audrey Smith, an English education major from Fort Wayne.
Tenor: Cort Eicher, an electrical engineering major from Edon, Ohio; Gage Eicher, a chemical engineering major from Edon, Ohio; Dustin Huffer, a civil engineering major from Clayton; and Aaron Phillips, a chemical engineering major from Marengo, Illinois.
Bass: Jonah Blanchard, a chemical engineering major from Wauseon, Ohio; Bobbie Houskamp, a forensic science major from Wyoming, Michigan; Nash Kuney, a mechanical engineering major from West Unity, Ohio; Chandler Ruetz, a biomedical engineering major from Swanton, Ohio; Peyton Sparks, a computer science and information technology major from Indianapolis; Griffin Ulsh, a marketing major from Cincinnati; and Cameron VanderMolen, a mechanical engineering major from Renssalaer.
