ANGOLA — The ambulance gods are not working in Steuben County's favor.
After learning that the county would not be able to take delivery of the desired type of ambulance officials want for Steuben County Emergency Medical Service in 2022 after seeking bids in late 2021, a few more snags have developed.
The bids received in December are no longer valid. In fact, Steuben County EMS Director Stephen Bloom said the prices have gone up 7%.
And supply issues are driving deliveries later into 2023 and even 2024.
Steuben County has rejected the original bids and is going to rebid two ambulances.
"What we're hoping is that by bidding two, we'll get some sort of discount," Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners told the Steuben County Council on Tuesday.
When the bids were first opened on Dec. 6, it was determined that two of the three bidders would not be able to delivered a finished product until mid-2023. The county has budgeted for one new ambulance in 2022 and another in 2023.
That's why the county is looking at bidding on two new ambulances this year in hopes of getting delivery in 2023. Howard said it was possible that one of the units might not arrive until January 2024.
Of the three companies that bid, one, from PL Custom, Elkhart, would be providing a model that matches the newest member of the fleet. This would be preferable, Bloom said, for continuity so paramedics have uniformity when out on runs, no matter which unit they are in. All equipment, placement of equipment, etc., would match the other vehicles.
The ambulance from PL Custom also carries the highest price tag, at $253,274 in the December bid. If it increased by 7%, that would put the price at $271,003. The December bids ranged from $231,435-$253,274.
It has been suggested that the EMS get by with the equipment in the fleet — including one that just had major repair — and purchase two new ambulances now. That would include the one scheduled for purchase in 2022 and another on schedule for 2023. But neither would be delivered until 2023 at the earliest.
Another complication has arisen. With governmental units having reloaded their fiscal coffers at the start of the year, the chassis upon which ambulances are built are starting to get gobbled up by those placing orders for new ambulances.
