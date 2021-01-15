ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers Thursday and Friday. Actual charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office and may differ from charges listed at booking.
• Katherine K. Foster, 47, of the 00 block of West 3rd Street, Fremont, arrested in the 200 block of South Coffin Street, Fremont, on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Jill L. Hartman, 27, of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Chelsea M. Richards, 22, of the 500 block of East Broad Street, arrested in the 300 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon and escape and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
