Several arrested by police over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jennifer D. Alexander, 26, of the 500 block of West Cora Lane, Fremont, arrested at Williams and Harcourt roads on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Lamont A. Austin, 31, of the 2000 block of Reo Road, Lansing, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Stacy L. Clark, 49, of the 2000 block of S.R. 127N, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Veronica D. Clark, 38, of the 200 block of East Prospect Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Edward W. Crowe, 52, of the 1000 block of Broad Street, arrested on a warrant alleging criminal contempt of court.
• Cecil A. Leach, 22, of the 400 Juniper Court, arrested at Bittersweet Court on misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
• Wilbur R. Lengacherr, 47, of the 13000 block of Notestine Road, Grabill, arrested at Hamilton Lake on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motorboat while intoxicated.
• Tyson F. Opdycke, 27, of the 100 block of Lane 140 Little Otter Lake, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Dawn M. Patterson, 58, of the 11000 block of Robinair Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at Hamilton Lake on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motorboat while intoxicated and infraction refusal to submit to test.
• Tyson S. Pike, 36, of the 6000 West C.R. 480N, Orland, arrested at home on felony charges of pointing a firearm and theft of a firearm.
• Brian J. Pingry, 39, of the 200 block of East Prospect Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• Major B. Sheffield, 51, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, arrested in the 7000 block of North Baker Road, Fremont, on felony charges of vehicle theft and possession of a narcotic and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
