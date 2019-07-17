ANGOLA — Neighbors in the North Pointe Woods subdivision are beyond tired of the drainage issues in their neighborhood.
It’s a problem that will require talks with the city engineering department, city attorney, developer Jim Mutton and contractor Steury Builders to determine a resolution.
Monday, a group from the neighborhood came to the Angola Board of Works to air their complaints.
“We all have little, collective issues,” said Sheila Walterhouse, who lives in the neighborhood on Buell Drive.
Many neighbors brought photos dating as far back as 2017 to show the flooding problems to the board. It’s not a new issue, as a letter was sent in November to Mutton and Steury by the city engineering department informing them the drainage problem had to be addressed.
The letter, said Walterhouse, only addressed four houses in the neighborhood. A drainage tile was placed that she said is just not getting a good result.
“We now have a ditch and water that’s not draining,” she said. “That’s why I wanted to bring the subject up, bring it to you guys.”
Walterhouse said she’s tried speaking to Leroy Steury of Steury Builders about the issues but with no result.
Another issue she said is the detention pond flooding over the road. When the road floods, she said you can’t see the curve.
Walterhouse put reflectors up that she purchased to help because of the fear someone would miss the road and drive into the pond.
Though water has not yet entered houses, many of the neighbors said it’s been close. Several have cleaned mold and moss out of their landscape where water isn’t draining away.
Walterhouse said she’s lost landscaping and had to take plants out because of the water. Her plants have essentially drowned because of the issues.
Mayor Richard Hickman asked neighbors if there is any topsoil to speak of in the area, as when he walked the neighborhood it appeared to be all clay. Neighbors said that’s because there is no topsoil.
Board member Dave Olson asked if it’s the responsibility of the developer and contractor to fix the issue and City Attorney Kim Shoup said that would be a good starting point.
“It’s been an ongoing problem,” Olson said. “I’ve talked a lot with Sheila to try and address this.”
In a meeting over the winter at the library, Olson said he spoke with people about the association for the neighborhood, with the understanding that it is still under Mutton.
“He has us doing the dues,” Walterhouse said. “But until we’re 100% it’s still his responsibility.”
Olson said Mutton as the developer is, by de facto, the association and he “needs to have his feet held to the fire.”
After the November letter, City Engineer Amanda Cope said the city worked with Steury, looking at plans and what the city felt would be the best option.
That option was a catch basin, a perforated tile placed on the north end of the property and tying things into the storm sewer.
“That was the agreement, that the city would pay for materials and Steury Builders would do the installation,” Cope said.
The water is coming in next to the catch basin now and sitting in Walterhouse’s yard, which sits lower than those around her.
Cope said the drainage is from a multitude of problems including small lots, little yards, very little top soil and grass that isn’t yet developed.
“There is no magic fix,” she said. “It’s a multitude of problems.”
Cope said she doesn’t believe anything is plugged. The water is just not getting away.
“The ditch behind 1994 (Buell Drive) is never empty and that’s what drains into the detention pond,” said Ann McMillen.
Olson asked if a drainage tile could be put along the railroad line, since the property owners all live along that area.
Cope said while it could be put in, the only place to take that water is down to the detention pond to the south that floods the road.
“You’d just be adding more water faster to the area,” Cope said.
The engineering department, Cope said, has done what it feels is in the control of the department so it’s time to get direction from the board to see how the city will be involved, if at all, moving forward on what to do for the neighbors.
Shoup said the best direction would be for the homeowners association, if it existed, to represent the people to sue Mutton and Steury.
“It’s a private subdivision, not city property,” he said. “Although we do have an agreement with Mutton to make sure the ponds function which is the point of my letter.”
The city could fix it with the permission of the homeowners, but not at city expense.
“The city can sue Mutton and Steury to try and enforce the detention pond agreement and hope that extends far enough to control the back yard issues or the homeowners could go into an agreement with the city to fix the problem at their expense,” Shoup said.
Walterhouse said before the ditch was dug, she spoke with Steury on the phone and he told her it wasn’t going to work but he had to do it anyway because the city told him to do it.
“I never told you that,” Steury said. “Every time you had called and wanted something from me I responded to you.”
Until the other day, Steury said he didn’t know the yard behind her house had washed out the way it has.
“I got a call from Amanda Cope saying we were having a meeting on a drainage issue that I thought was resolved,” he said.
Neighbors said they can’t and won’t become an association until Mutton addresses the problem.
