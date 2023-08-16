Boone County project

A rendering of a proposed LEAP Innovation District in Boone County, the biggest capital investment secured by the state in 2022.

 Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Early testing shows a Wabash River aquifer can supply enough water for the Indiana Economic Development Corp.’s proposed pipeline project that would send up to 100 million gallons daily to a massive — and controversial — high-tech park planned in Boone County.

That’s according to an IEDC official — alongside a water expert hired by the state to oversee the testing program — who spoke last week at the 2023 Indiana Water Summit, the sixth such annual event organized by the White River Alliance.

