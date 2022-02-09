BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Watch a play come alive within a play this weekend at Prairie Heights High School as the high school theater troupe puts on the three-act show, “Noises Off” under the direction of Corrine Reed and T.J. Missler.
The production follows a touring theater troupe during their production of “Nothing On” in three stages; dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance at the end of the show’s debilitating run.
“Doing this show, especially since it is a three-act show, is incredibly strenuous,” said senior David Claudy who portrays Lloyd. “We have to really focus on the little details and cues that are so important for each upcoming line.”
“Noises Off” gives a bit of an inside look to the chaos of running a show, and the troupe’s production this year has been no exception to the chaos because of quarantines, snow days and the overall difficulty of staging a three-act, almost three hour long show.
Reed said even with the difficulties, she knew this group was the cast to pull it off.
“This is T.J.’s favorite show,” she said. “I knew even with the struggles that could arise, this was the group to really pull it off.”
Originally, the show was going to take to the stage a week ago, but winter had other plans and Reed chose to push the show back a week for safety and rehearsal reasons both.
“I think pushing the show back was a good idea,” said Claudy. “It gave us a chance to really nail our fine details and gave our younger cast members the chance to get a little more practice in since they may not be used to the intensity yet.”
Reed agreed with Claudy, and was glad to give the show an extra week to put the finishing touches on.
“I have done this show before and it is indeed a hard show,” she said. “But the extra time made sure it’s really the quality show people come to expect from Prairie Heights.”
Due to some of the content, “Noises Off” is rated PG-13. Presale tickets are available from any cast and crew member and are $8. Tickets at the door are $10.
There are three chances to catch the show; Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
