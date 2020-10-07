Wednesday, Oct. 7
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, parks department, 299 S. John St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, sheriff’s department, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
• DeKalb County Central United School District Board, cafeteria, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, 6 p.m. Work session.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
• Town Hall Meeting by State Rep. Dennis Zent, Suttons Event Center, 160 N. Public Square, Angola, noon. Steuben County Commissioners and Steuben County Council will attend.
