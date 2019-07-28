Parents with children at some area schools have noticed there is not much to buy for school supplies for the 2019-20 school year which, for many, starts in a few weeks.
That’s because schools like Fremont Elementary School, Prairie Heights Elementary and Hamilton Elementary have parent-teacher organizations that have purchased supplies for the students instead.
A post on the Prairie Heights Elementary Facebook page says, “You will not find a school supply list on your next shopping adventure because we are blessed with an amazing PTO. All of your child’s school supplies will be ready for use August 14. Your child only needs to bring a book bag and gym shoes to school.”
Gratitude was abundant in comments on the post, with many people saying the generosity of the PTO and the school is one of the things they love most about Prairie Heights.
It’s something that Prairie Heights alum Brittany Logsdon said the school has done for a long time.
Logsdon, now a teacher, teaches at J.E. Ober Elementary School in Garrett, and while they don’t supply students with school supplies, she experienced Prairie Heights and its generosity while completing her college time as a student teacher back at her alma mater.
“I was so shocked when I student taught and learned they were all paid for,” she said.
For Garrett this year, Logsdon said there are local churches offering supplies and a back to school picnic is planned where supplies, will be offered, with this year being the first time such a picnic is done.
Similar to Prairie Heights, a post on Hamilton Elementary School’s page says students in certain grades don’t have to buy supplies because the PTO has handled buying all necessary supplies.
Students in kindergarten through sixth grade at Hamilton only need earbuds, a book bag and gym shoes.
Hamilton fifth grade teacher Megan Books said as a teacher, all she has asked for her students to bring is their headphones and a computer mouse.
Elementary students at Fremont have a few things to buy such as tissues, freezer bags, earbuds or headphones and other small goods, but the PTO has purchased the majority of their supplies.
Fremont’s PTO holds craft and vendor shows annually to raise money for the school supply fund with the goal of being able to buy the elementary students the majority of their school supplies, taking the burden off the families in the school.
The second annual spring show held in April raised more than $1,100 for the fund at Fremont.
Buying supplies is just one of the ways school PTO members work to support their schools, its teachers and its students.
