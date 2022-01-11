FREMONT — Christina Cress, Fremont, is making her first run for public office.
Cress is running for the Republican nomination for the First District seat on the Steuben County Council, which is being vacated by Jim Getz, who is running for the Republican nomination for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. Also running is Andy Laughlin.
Cress filed her candidacy with the Steuben County Clerk's Office on Monday.
Cress, 41, graduated from Fremont High School in 1998 and Trine University in 2005 with a bachelor’s of science in education.
If elected, Cress said her goal is to be “a good steward of taxpayer dollars.”
She works at Cress Law Group in Angola, and has been the chief financial officer of the law firm since 2008. She also manages all finances, capital and budgeting for numerous other family-owned companies located in the county.
Cress has served in volunteer and leadership roles in our community, including president of the parent teacher organization for Fremont Community Schools, the treasurer for the Fremont Youth League and was a board member of the Steuben County YMCA. In addition, Cress volunteers at Life-Changing Church in Angola as part of the leadership program through guest services and the “reach-out” team for the local church body. Cress is membership chair in the Steuben County Republican Party women's group.
Cress’ number one reason for wanting to be elected on the Steuben County Council is that she wants to give back to her community and protect taxpayers dollars. Cress, a Steuben County native, says she offers a hometown perspective and community voice that is both empowered by education and duty-oriented in support of fiscal responsibility governmental spending.
Cress and her husband Jonathan, also a 1998 Fremont graduate, are the parents of Macie, who graduated from Fremont in 2018; Madelyn, who graduated from Fremont in 2020; and Hunter who is in his junior year at Fremont.
Cress enjoys spending time with her family and friends, along with being active in her church. Now with her children on the brink of adulthood, she plans to become more active in the community.
