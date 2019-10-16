HAMILTON — A boat used for morale, welfare and recreation, also known as MWR time by members of the United States military has been added to the fleet of vehicles for the Hamilton Police Department and will be used for the department’s new marine patrol.
Officer Dick Lineberry with the Hamilton Police Department said the boat came from Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, and was use for MWR for both active duty and retired service members. The boat could also be checked out for recreational use.
After being damaged in a hurricane, the boat was taken off the water and “put out on the back 40” so to speak, Lineberry said, and written off as military surplus.
“The Hamilton Lake Association donated the money to get the boat brought to Hamilton,” he said.
The boat and its trailer were essentially free, he said, for the department. A veteran himself, Lineberry worked on the acquisition of the boat and trailer for the department.
The boat will be getting graphics and lighting before going into service. Lineberry said it will most likely be at a local marina most of the winter.
This week, he said, they will be meeting with Conservation Officer Jim Price at the marina to discuss lighting and other needs for the boat.
The new marine patrol will be a first for the Hamilton Police Department.
Only one other town in Steuben County has a marine patrol boat, Clear Lake, which is operated by Town Marshal Chris Emerick.
In addition to the DNR Division of Law Enforcement officers who patrol the lakes, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department has a marine patrol division that conducts much law enforcement on the summers on the busier lakes in the county.
“Presence is deterrence,” Lineberry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.