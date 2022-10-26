ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is decreasing its debt service by 2031, Business Manager and Treasurer Brandon Penrod said, explaining the presentation he made at the last MSD Board of Trustees meeting concerning district debt service and bond issuance.
Penrod said that as it follows from his presentation the overall MSD debt will decrease by 2031 from more than $3.5 million to less than $2.5 million, if no other larger purchases are made. Debt service decrease will result from the fact that most of the district bonds will retire by that time.
“General debt if nothing else is added to the debt it will decrease quite a bit after 2031,” Penrod said.
The bonds that will retire after 2025 are Unrefunded First Mortgage Refund Bonds that now eat up $2 million of the school corporation’s debt service and Common School Fund Loans for a hundred to several hundreds thousand.
The latter were issued to refurbish school Chrome books and finance a one-to-one program, meaning one Chrome book to each student, said Penrod.
One of the resolutions concerning debt service that was passed at Oct. 18 board meeting was a resolution on bond issuance in the amount of $5,135,000. Penrod said that those bonds, although they have already been issued, have not been sold yet.
“We use the bid process, so we bid bonds locally, regionally and nationally and we just take the best overall,” he said.
The outline of the projects that can be financed through the issued bonds is given in the issuance of bonds resolution. Penrod said that the district was still finalizing their current projects that might involve bond financing.
“We are still kind of figuring out exactly what that project is,” he said.
The projects might include facility and equipment renovation, construction and equipping of a high school football or baseball field, a softball locker room, installation of one or more additional parking lots, construction and equipping of an addition to an existing transportation facility, renovation or remodeling of the Early Learning Center, Angola Middle School, Hendry Park Elementary School and the high school auditorium, and others.
Penrod said that it is the fourth time in the last year and a half when the school corporation issues bonds, and that in 2021 MSD’s bonds were bought by StoneX Co. that delivers trading services, and in 2022 they were bought by Baker Group.
The district is committed to leveling its taxes though the processes of bond issuance and bidding, and at the moment the school corporation is still further defining the projects it can implement with bond currency.
“We are working with design professionals to see once they did a design how much we can afford,” Penrod said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.