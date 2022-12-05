A dozen people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Derrick E. Carter, 56, of the 500 block of North C.R. 745W, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Charles W. Chatfield, 63, of the 6600 block of West C.R. 499N, Orland, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Thomas M. Duncan, 41, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Hudson, arrested in the 3400 block of North C.R. 250E on charges of felony theft of a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana with a prior conviction and possession of paraphernalia.
• Natascha K. Floyd, 39, of the 7900 block of States Bend Drive, Indianapolis, arrested in the 600 block of North Martha Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Travis Gow, 37, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 475W, Wawaka, arrested on West Maumee Street at McKinley Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Morgan T. Grubb, 30, of the 1600 block of East C.R. 300N, Fremont, arrested on Calvary Lane at Shire Drive on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Frankie N. Handshoe, 71, of the 100 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever having obtained a license.
• Amber N. McCoy, 35, of the 100 block of West Oak Street, Butler, arrested in the 900 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• James R. Miller, 26, of the 700 block of South Snowprairie Drive, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Shante M. Owens, 35, of the 1400 block of Picadilly, Norfolk, Virginia, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 139 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
• Keven A. Psurny, 50, of the 100 block of Center Court, Hamilton, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Dominic J. Russell, 21, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested on McKinley Street at West Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
