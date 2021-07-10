ANGOLA — Friday morning’s troublesome weather cleared up in time for the Angola Balloons Aloft evening flight at Angola High School, a memorial in honor of Judy Weaver and Glenn Flint, longtime volunteers of the festival.
The pilots followed a path that passed over the festival, and spectators watched as balloons in all different colors and sizes gracefully floated by in the evening sunlight.
From up in the basket of the balloon Maveryx, I had a bit of a different view.
Instead of colorful balloons, I saw Steuben County laid out like a living map, green with summer and stretching out to meet the sunlit clouds on the horizon.
It was not unlike what I’ve seen during plane rides, through the safety of the windows, but with the wind on my face and the sounds of the festival crowd cheering below, it could hardly be compared.
I was only able to enjoy my ride so much, though, because of the hard work of Maveryx’s pilot, Steve Sitco.
Steve has been a pilot since 2012, and his experience certainly showed through his calm concentration and operation during the flight.
Like many other pilots who attend Angola Balloons Aloft, Steve found his love of balloons at an early age when festivals would take place at his hometown of Jackson, Michigan.
He started helping in a crew when he was 12 and has stuck with it ever since.
“I like ballooning because it’s part of a community, and in this community, it’s like family,” he said.
Steve travels to many festivals in Michigan and other states and enjoys meeting new people wherever he goes, whether it be taking locals up for balloon rides or enlisting the help of residents when he lands in their backyards.
I had admittedly wondered what would happen if we needed to land in a private yard, but when the time came and we neared someone’s open field, the family came rushing out to meet us with enthusiastic smiles.
All around us, pilots were landing in yards, and families were more than happy to help ground the balloons and share in a rare experience.
“It brings smiles to a lot of kids’ faces when we land in backyards,” Steve said, “and it just helps build camaraderie.”
We had landed far from our departure location near Glendarin Hills Golf Course, but Steve’s crew was quick to arrive in their truck.
Steve’s wife, Sara, helped direct the balloon’s packing process, and Jeff and Tammy Olds, rural Fremont residents who had offered to help the couple over the weekend, were soon experts at deflating and moving the large amount of fabric.
Steve’s daughters, Avery, 12, and Maddyx, 9, were also there to help the crew and keep the evening lively. They sprang into action when needed with eager smiles, unsurprising since both girls have grown up around the excitement of ballooning.
“I get to be around stuff no one else gets to,” Maddyx said.
“I like meeting new people and letting them enjoy what we get to enjoy every weekend, even if just for one night,” Avery added.
Steve’s balloon Maveryx is a mashup of the girls’ names, and he enjoys bringing them along to experience the flights and festivals.
“It’s awesome to watch my kids get to grow up with a lot of the other balloon pilots’ kids, and year after year watching them grow and start being more of help,” Steve said.
I stayed with the Sitco family for the evening, watching the festival’s twilight glow and helping them with the final balloon packing. After seeing all their hard work and genuine joy for ballooning, I most definitely look forward to seeing them at the festival again next year with the other pilots.
Steve has been flying with Angola Balloons Aloft since 2013 and assured me that he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.
“The community is much appreciated for allowing us to do what we do,” he said. “We can’t thank the sponsors and the community enough for accepting a balloon event like this and making it one of the best in the country.”
The event continued on Saturday, with a morning flight and evening flight and glow. A competition flight scheduled for this morning might be in jeopardy due to a forecast of rain.
