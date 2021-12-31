ANGOLA — That time has come again when everyone gathers to reminisce about the year and look ahead to new hopes.
Despite the recent rise in COVID cases, many people will be going to local bars to celebrate with friends and have a drink or two. The Venue will even be hosting ZERO, a popular local rock band, for New Year’s Eve.
Whether you plan to stay home or go out, there are plenty of festive drinks to make the night fun, alcoholic and otherwise.
Krissie Gowthrop, a bartender with nearly 28 years of experience, has experienced a handful of New Year’s celebrations at the Venue. While many often order a simple beer, there are others who opt for mixed drinks and creative cocktails.
“A lot of people like to do vodka-crans, always,” Gowthrop said. “That’s the most popular no matter what.”
A vodka-cranberry is one of the more basic mixed drinks — simply vodka and cranberry juice — but it’s a great option for flexibility. If you like things more fruity, you only need to add a little bit of vodka. If you like things harder, then a drop of cranberry gives a bit more flavor to the bite.
If you’re really into fruity flavors, try giving Sex on the Beach a shot. A classic cocktail, this drink also uses vodka and cranberry juice but goes further by adding orange juice and peach schnapps for a more complex taste. With a bright red maraschino cherry to top things off, your cocktail glass will be just as bright and colorful as the holiday lights at Time Square.
One of Gowthrop’s favorites is Key Lime Pie — without the pie of course. There are few variations for this martini, but the primary ingredients are whipped cream or vanilla vodka, lime juice and pineapple juice. Gowthrop likes to include a little triple sec and Sprite as well, but other recipes also suggest RumChata cream liqueur for added texture. In either case, try adding a little graham cracker crust to the glass rim, and this cocktail is sure to make a great dessert for key lime lovers.
There are endless possibilities when it comes to cocktails, but always remember to make safety a priority when going out for drinks.
“Make sure you have a DD [designated driver],” Gowthrop said. “I’ve watched regulars get popped on New Year’s, and it’s just expensive. It can ruin people’s lives.”
New Year’s can be an exciting celebration even without alcohol, though. There are plenty of non-alcoholic drinks and non-alcoholic recipes for cocktails that will provide the same fun flavors without drifting under the influence.
With temperatures dropping, hot chocolate is great for warming up and combines well with lots of different flavors. Peppermint is always a popular addition and can be accomplished with a peppermint syrup or even a candy cane stirrer. Various candies like Kit Kats and Andes Mints can also be crushed and added to the top or stirred into cocoa for a light complementary flavor of your choice.
For cocktail taste-alikes, many non-alcoholic substitutes can be made simply by omitting the alcoholic ingredients. The non-alcoholic flavors may be stronger as a result, so consider reducing other ingredients to find the right balance for you.
One cocktail that translates well without liquor is a strawberry daiquiri. Daiquiris traditionally take rum, but thanks to their cold, slushy texture, it’s easy to replicate the taste without it. The main ingredients include strawberries (usually frozen), ice, lime juice, tonic water or Sprite and simple syrup, which is often used in alcoholic beverages but is actually not alcoholic itself. After mixing everything together in a blender and transferring to a glass, fresh strawberries and limes make great garnishes.
Many recipes are available online for those who would like to make their own alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and can make for a fun taste-testing activity with friends and family.
When consuming alcohol, though, make sure to have a plan in case something should go awry.
“Any time you add alcohol to anything, even though it’s a fun time, you’re adding alcohol,” Gowthrop said. “Some people handle it very well. Other people, when you give them alcohol, they’re 10 foot tall and bulletproof. So you have to remind them of the rules.”
Many local bars offer shuttle services, some are free, for those who have imbibed to find a safe way home.
