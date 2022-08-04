Three people arrested Wednesday, Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Jeremiah M. Jeffries, 29, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested in the 500 block of South Darling Street on a warrant alleging charges of felony vehicle theft and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
• Michael A. Jordan, 40, of the 200 block of Woodlong Avenue, Michigan City, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony motor vehicle theft.
• Colin M. Patterson, 21, of the 3000 block of Sycamore Beach Road, arrested in the 3000 block of Sycamore Beach Road on charges of resisting law enforcement and two counts of domestic battery.
