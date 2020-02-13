ANGOLA — The Steuben County Well Child Clinic, 317 S. Wayne St., Suite B, Angola, has dental, vision and physical exams available on certain days through November.
Appointments for each are available by calling the clinic, 665-2403.
The 2020 schedule is as follows:
Dental
• March 24, 12-1:30 p.m.
• April 21, 12-1:30 p.m.
• May 28, 12-1:30 p.m.
• June 30, 12-1:30 p.m.
• July 21, 12-1:30 p.m.
• Aug. 11, 12-1:30 p.m.
• Sept. 15, 12-1:30 p.m.
• Oct. 6, 12-1:30 p.m.
• Nov. 12, 12-1:30 p.m.
Vision
• March 3, 12-1:30 p.m.
• April 7, 12-1:30 p.m.
• May 12, 12-1:30 p.m.
• June 16, 12-1:30 p.m.
• July 14, 12-1:30 p.m.
• Aug. 18, 12-1:30 p.m.
• Sept. 22, 12-1:30 p.m.
• Oct. 20, 12-1:30 p.m.
• Nov. 17, 12-1:30 p.m.
Physical
• April 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• May 8, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
• June 3, 2-4:30 p.m.
• July 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Aug. 7, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
• Sept. 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Oct. 14, 2-4:30 p.m.
• Nov. 5, 12-2 p.m.
The Well Child Clinic is a free clinic for children providing pediatric medical care including vision, dental and physical examinations. For more information, call the office, 665-2403 or visit the clinic's Facebook page, @wellchildclinic.
