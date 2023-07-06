Seven people arrested by police Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people have been booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Kyle D. Eichler, 25, of the 12000 block of Medina Road, Hudson, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Travis L. Hess II, 25, of the 2300 block of Engle Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Rian S. Houser, 34, of the 600 block of North Maple Street, LaGrange, arrested on Lane 150 Lake James on a fugitive warrant.
• David L. Ramer, 57, of the 100 block of Evans Drive, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Henry T. Robinson, 32, of the 600 block of East Gilmore Street, arrested in the 200 block of East Gilmore Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Venus A. VanHolt, 28, of the 8200 block of West C.R. 350N, Angola, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of felony contempt of court.
• Kyron L. White, 18, of the 2600 block of Jay Court, Indianapolis, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.