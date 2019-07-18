FREMONT — The Fremont Town Council approved $2,993 toward a housing strategy being conducted over the next couple years by the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation.
Isaac Lee, the executive director for the SCEDC, pitched the $70,000 strategy Tuesday to the council during its regular monthly meeting.
“Housing has become an issue,” said Lee. “Five years ago, housing wasn’t even on the EDC radar.”
In March, Lee said he drafted and sent a letter of intent to utility companies in the area about the strategy. He received a check back from NIPSCO toward the project.
Affordable housing has been an issue for industries in the area for some time.
“My concern from an EDC standpoint is if we don’t coordinate resources because, unfortunately, free market exists, what might happen isn’t the coordination we really want,” Lee said. “The strategy allows us to solidify a steering committee to take a look at what is really going on and get a feel on where in our communities to develop and devise an action plan.”
Utility companies, including NIPSCO, I&M and Steuben County REMC through its Operation Round-Up program as well as Farmers State Bank have committed $22,500 to the project.
Participation by AEP and I&M, Lee said, was conditional on Hamilton agreeing to participate.
It was just recently that approval came from REMC saying they’d give money from Operation Round-Up, Lee said.
Other bodies committed include Angola, Ashley, Clear Lake, Hamilton, Hudson and Orland. Steuben County, which would have the largest contribution from government at $27,785, has not agreed to participate.
On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners decided to not fund the program in 2019 but would look at it as a possibility in its 2020 budget.
“I’m not too keen on this,” Commissioner Jim Crowl said. “We’re delving into private industry again.”
“It doesn’t happen without the money but money is the issue,” said Ron Smith, president of the commissioners.
The Fremont Town Council, said Lee, was the last body he visited to speak to and get participation confirmation from.
A steering committee will be the ones driving the schedule of the strategy. Lee said someone from Fremont will be appointed to that committee.
Councilman Barry Wilcox asked Lee if the study could potentially turn into an action where they can help area developers, to which Lee replied if it doesn’t turn to action, he will have board members of his own, meaning the SCEDC board, to answer to that won’t be very happy.
“To answer you in short, yes,” Lee said. “That’s why we have spent so much time, hired a workforce person; we want to make sure this isn’t just a study that will sit on a shelf.”
Lee said he just doesn’t want to see the action start without a coordination of resources.
Council President Steve Brown asked Lee if he’s sat down yet with area developers, bankers and real estate agents on the project.
“If you want to do a study, fine, but if it’s like any other study or strategy it will lay on the shelf. I’ve just seen too many,” Brown said. “If you don’t have the true players at the table to start with, you don’t have anything.”
Lee said he doesn’t have the developers at the table yet because it would be a conflict of interest.
Of importance to Councilman Craig Adolph, which was brought up to Lee, was keeping Fremont’s planning and zoning ordinances above all else for potential development.
“As long as Fremont’s rules and policies and procedures in place are the final straw, I don’t have a problem with this,” Adolph said.
Editor Mike Marturello contributed to this report.
