ANGOLA — Laurie Stockton-Moreno, director of the Center for Montessori Education at Trine University, was recently part of the first cohort to complete an American Montessori Society program that trains those who teach Montessori educators.
The AMS Instructor Academy included eight courses offered over 18 months. It covered topics such as the role of community in Montessori education, best practices, child development, Montessori materials, adult learners, assessments, ethics and outcomes and connecting to real-life experiences.
"The program was very informative and supportive of the efforts to build a high-quality Montessori teacher education center," Stockton-Moreno said. "It is directly aligned with the work I am doing at Trine. I'm thrilled to have been a part of the first cohort of learners in the program."
The program culminated with a capstone project. Stockton-Moreno said hers focused on the relationship between the arts and human development.
"This review of Montessori education and the opportunity to delve into relevant research in the field will sharpen my focus in directing our instructors to be their best selves as guides for our students," she said.
She learned about the program through publicity from AMS and began in 2020, as she was joining Trine to serve as director for the Montessori teacher education program.
After talking to a friend who is also involved in Montessori education, she decided it was imperative to participate in the program that AMS was creating to train teacher educators.
"Two of our instructors have now completed this rigorous program. I'm grateful and proud that The Center for Montessori Education is able to take advantage of this rich learning experience," she said.
