ANGOLA — Twenty-eight people petitioned to have a shoreline alteration permit for a proposed condominium project on Crooked Lake be put before a public hearing, Indiana Department of Natural Resources records say.
The hearing will be held at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park, Lake James.
The permit application in question is for work proposed along the shore at Lane 345 Crooked Lake, the site of a 10-unit condominium project that has been approved for Crown Point Holdings, a company made up by three Angola-area businessmen.
Shoreline alteration permits are typically handled administratively by the DNR's Division of Water unless at least 25 people petition for a hearing, which was the case with the Crooked Lake application.
Petitions were delivered electronically with the DNR on Dec. 16, say records obtained through an Indiana Access to Public Records Act request.
Each petition was exactly the same. Each petition said, in part, "I believe that this project may adversely impact Crooked Lake and that the requested permit should be denied," pursuant to Indiana Code.
Each petitioner affirmed that they were at least 18 years old and resided in or owned property within a mile of the proposed condo project, which was approved on a 4-1 vote on Nov. 8 by the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals.
The BZA granted Crown Point a special exception to build the complex on land zoned business and lake residential that used to be the home of Casey's Cove Marina, which has moved to Orland Road.
The DNR's notice points out that matters such as zoning are off limits in the public hearing.
The DNR notice said the only items that can be discussed include impact the project might have on:
• The natural resources and/or scenic beauty of the lake;
• The water level or contour of the lake below the waterline;
• Fish, wildlife or botanical resources; and
• The cumulative effects of the items listed above.
The public hearing notice said plans for the site include the following:
• A new, glacial stone seawall constructed across 280 feet of the shoreline frontage;
• Excavation of a 2,500-square foot area near the south portion of the property; and
• Filling an approximately 1,320 square-foot channel.
During presentations before the BZA last fall, developer Randy Strebig said the shoreline work would dress up the property and improve the shoreline. It would eliminate piers and a metal seawall that was rusting out.
Those submitting petitions included the following: Gregory Dirrim, Pat Parr, Ted Horne, James Huff, John A. Moore, Marcel Calabrese, Sandra Calabrese, Lindsay McCann, Brandon McCann, Susan Lee Hanzel, Steven E. Buck, Stacy A. Buck, Martin Lewis, Jennifer Sklenar, Greg Croll, Christopher Kortenber, Cynthia Kortenber, Cheryl L. Bailey, William E. Bailey, Mary Lou Raber, Bruce L. Raber, Jane L. Keltsch, Brad Daman, Rosa L. Sherman, John Woenker, Pat Woenker, Nancy Holly and Chris Holly.
