ANGOLA — Trine University has named Lexie Staten as dean of its Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.
Staten most recently served the university as chair of its Department of Exercise Science. She joined the department in 2019 as an assistant professor.
"Lexie has continued to excel even as her responsibilities have increased," said Catherine Swick, vice president for academic affairs. "The Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences is growing at a rapid pace, and I'm excited to see Lexie bring her management skills to guide the school as it continues to grow and develop."
Staten earned her bachelor's degree in dietetics from Purdue University and her master's degree in nutrition science at Texas Woman's University. She taught three years of food science and culinary arts at Lamar International Baccalaureate High School in Texas before coming to Trine.
Launched in 2013, the Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences has quickly grown to become the second-largest academic school at Trine University. Its explosive growth has resulted from the increasing demand for health professionals and the school's popular direct entry pathway to Trine's graduate health professions programs in the Dr. Earl D. and Melanie Brooks College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne.
In addition to exercise science, the school includes programs in biochemistry, biology, chemistry, forensic science and applied health science. Rinker-Ross also will be home to Trine's Associate of Science in Nursing program, which is enrolling students for the fall semester.
