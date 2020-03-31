ANGOLA — In the midst of social distancing efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, there are very few reasons to go to the Steuben County Courthouse.
The courthouse remains open five days a week. However, at least through Gov. Eric Holcomb’s mandated April 6 stay-at-home order, almost all hearings have been rescheduled. Most of the services conducted by the clerk of courts can be done through the mail or online, said County Clerk Tangi Manahan.
Courtrooms
Mondays in Steuben Superior and Circuit courts can be a madhouse, with misdemeanor and felony criminal hearings in the mornings in Superior Court and in the afternoons in Circuit Court. The courtrooms have been full to overflowing, with people crammed together waiting for their turn to be before the judge, or there to support their loved ones.
In light of state and federal directives to limit interpersonal contact, Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee said measures have been taken to limit the number of people in the courtrooms.
Necessary hearings will be separated and spread out on the court calendar.
“We are assessing it weekly, if not daily,” said Fee. “We are being more proactive, screening the case a week ahead of time.”
Some cases can be continued through attention to legal requirements that need not be hashed out in court.
“Everybody’s case is important,” Fee noted.
Some cases, such as protective orders and child support enforcement, are essential and will be dealt with expeditiously.
“We are prioritizing the cases that are deemed to be essential,” said Fee.
Anyone who has received a jury summons is asked to contact the court before appearing. Those who are scheduled for a hearing should contact their attorneys. Those who are not represented by an attorney should check mycase.in.gov to confirm if a hearing has been continued.
Only one criminal proceeding was conducted on Monday in Steuben Superior — Brian David Gromaski II, 40, of Pleasant Lake, was sentenced to three and half years for his admission to failure to register as a sex offender. He received credit for more than 300 days already served and was remanded to the Indiana Department of Corrections.
There were no hearings Monday in Circuit Court and none are scheduled through April 6.
Judge Randy Coffey arraigned those arrested over the weekend on Monday afternoon via videoconferencing equipment from his first-floor courtroom. When someone is arrested, he or she must post bond for release from jail or be arraigned within 48 hours.
Initial hearings are an essential component of criminal law. For those who post bail prior to arraignment, the initial hearing will be scheduled at a later date in a Steuben County court.
“The governor’s stay-at-home order exempts judges, court personnel and certain other judicial branch stakeholders, along with ‘essential government functions’ determined by each governmental body. Additionally, ‘legal services’ are within the category of ‘essential businesses and operations’ encouraged to remain open but subject to social distancing requirements,” says a March 18 report by The Indiana Lawyer.
Federal courthouses in the southern part of the state have been closed by general order of the Southern District Court of Indiana. Per law passed Friday, the Northern District federal courts will be using video teleconferencing or telephone conferencing for the majority of criminal procedures. The new practice could continue until June 26 under the current order and could potentially be extended.
The Indiana Supreme Court may oversee local courts in times of unanticipated work interruption. Courts in all 92 counties have submitted petitions for emergency operations.
Clerk
The Clerk of Courts office in the Steuben County Courthouse handles payments for various court orders and issues marriage licenses.
Probation and community correction fees, traffic tickets and small claims can be paid online or through the mail to the Steuben County Clerk of Courts, 55 S. Public Square, Angola IN 46703. Write the case number and your name on the check.
"We will mail out receipts," said Manahan.
Criminal fines and fees and traffic citations can be paid online at govpaynow.com. Steuben County's location number is 1595.
Payments can also be made at 888-604-7888 by credit and debit card.
The only people being permitted into the clerk's office at this time are those requesting protective orders.
Those who file for marriage licenses also must prove their identity in person, though the license can be applied for online.
Along with passing through a metal detector, all visitors to the courthouse will be scanned with a thermometer by the deputies on duty. A fever is one of the main signs of coronavirus.
Blank forms for some of the clerk's basic services will be made available at the courthouse doors or can be located on the internet. Information packets can also be mailed by request by the clerk.
"Then you don't have to get out," said Manahan. "We'd like you to abide by the governor's order."
Details about how to legally deal with non-criminal issues including family, housing, consumer, healthcare, benefits, employment and educational services are at indianalegalhelp.org.
The clerk's office is open regular business hours.
"We encourage people to call and ask questions," said Manahan. Call the clerk at 668-1000, ext. 2240.
Other essential county employees are also available by phone. Check the county web site at co.steuben.in.us for telephone numbers.
