ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County held a special meeting Thursday where the Board of Trustees discussed personnel considerations.
All of the one retirement, 13 resignations, 20 appointments and four reassignments were passed 6-0.
Angola High School’s Library and Media Specialist, Theresa Derickson, was the lone retirement. Among the resignations was longtime school district attorney Kim E. Shoup.
Both Carlin Park Elementary and Pleasant Lake Elementary were approved for new principals.
Current Pleasant Lake Elementary principal Valerie Priller will become the new principal for Carlin Park. Taking over at Pleasant Lake Elementary for Priller is Angola Middle School guidance counselor Tammi Elwood.
MSD will welcome Sarah Clary, Megan Crankshaw, Paige Hodge, Morgan Lehman, Lexi Lockmiller, Beth McDonald, Tammy Panning and Heather Robertson as elementary summer school teachers and Donna Brown as the elementary summer school special education instructional assistant.
Angola High School will also add senior class sponsor Ashley Fletcher, guidance department chair and ECA Jana Gepfert, summer assistant band director Jonathan Bay, assistant band director and percussion instructor Don Flugga and summer assistant band director and assistant band director Shanna Lank.
Angola Middle School will have Shanna Lank as its band teacher, band director and jazz band director. Carlin Park Elementary will now have Latasha Dominguez as a custodian. The district also added speech and language pathologist Sarah Brandt and third grade level chairperson Beth McDonald.
Seasonal appointments included Barb Bassett and Avery Boyer as summer custodians and Phoebe Wetli for transportation.
Ryan Park Elementary guidance counselor Sarah Wood will move to Angola High School with the same position and guidance counselor Jackie Wilkinson from Hendry Park Elementary will go to Angola Middle School also with the same position.
The next MSD Board meeting is scheduled for June 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the F. K. McCutchan Administrative Center.
