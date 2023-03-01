ANGOLA — Grief Support Group has started recently in the Carnegie Public Library.
The meetings are funded by Fort Wayne ProMedica Hospice Bereavement Department.
This is one of the few free grief support groups in Steuben County, and it meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 4:30-6 p.m.
Similar groups might be administered by churches or community organizations. For example, there is such a group at the Heritage Club, but they are usually intended for a limited time period and have fees, said Jonathan Jeran, bereavement coordinator from ProMedica Hospice. He said the group at the library was organized to help people who experienced loss with grief processing.
“When someone dies, they don't stop loving that person,” said Jeran. “They still want to talk about them.”
He explained that the purpose of the group is to allow a space for that relationship with the person who is no longer here as often it is impossible to bring that about in other settings, such as friends and family gatherings.
“A lot of times families don't want to bring it up because they don't want to make you sad,” said Jeran.
He added that similarly friends don't want to bring it up either, and the people experiencing grief end up wanting to talk about their loved ones they miss to process what they're thinking and what they're feeling.
Jeran said sometimes people only come to a grief support group a few years after they lost a friend or relative because in the beginning their emotions are too raw, and they are not ready to talk about it with other people. And they might be afraid to cry when talking about something so sensitive to them.
The normal grief journey, he said, might take about two or three years, and for that reason the group at the Carnegie Public Library was intended to be ongoing with people coming and going as they want.
“We'd give them something to think about,” said Jeran. “It's just an opportunity to talk about this person you still love, and you still have a relationship with.”
He said that the positive effect of the group is that it normalizes grief in comparison to everyday life where people are often afraid to be sad and experience or display negative emotions.
“I think in America we're afraid to be sad or to grieve,” said Jeran.
Sharing negative feelings of loss and loneliness and seeing that other people also experience similar feelings in similar situations helps to realize that you are not alone.
“Everyone's grief journey is a little different, but there are often similarities as they're processing that loss,” said Jeran.
One of the group participants, Tom Spidel, Angola, said he lost his wife about six months ago, and he was still missing her. Spidel now lives with his dog, and the dog does not talk back. For him the group became an opportunity to listen to other people dealing with the problems similar to his and to talk about his life.
He added that the group coordinator was explaining to him why he felt in a certain way and that it was normal, and that was helpful for him.
“It truly helps get things off my chest a little bit,” said Spidel.
