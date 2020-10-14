Thursday, Oct. 15
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
• Steuben County Lakes Council, Steuben Community Center, multipurpose room, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. Water quality meeting.
Monday, Oct. 19
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Executive session, 1 p.m. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5:30 p.m. Special meeting.
• Hamilton Town Council, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 5:30 p.m. Budget adoption.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, middle school cafeteria, 811 Renee Drive, Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, middle school cafeteria, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, LaGrange, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County 4-H Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
• Drug Free Steuben fall retreat, 9:30 a.m. Via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89013989757?pwd=YVBHcU4vUDJDeDlhQXFrckk3NmNlZz09, Meeting ID: 890 1398 9757, Passcode: 2020
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 5 p.m.
