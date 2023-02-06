ANGOLA — Once again, a group of Angola residents tapped into the urban sugar bush, on the city’s southwest side.
Angola residents tapped city maple trees on Sunday, a week ahead of their usual schedule, or at least last year.
The Angola Street Department does not mind the residents’ tapping trees along the city streets, said one of the organizers of the event Nate Simons. Maple tree tapping thus becomes a fun community event.
“Last couple of years we tapped the trees in mid-February, so we are a week early, but some people have been tapping in January,” said Simons.
He said that it was time to tap the maple trees when the night temperatures remained below freezing and day temperatures went above freezing.
It was the time when the sap that that tree accumulated from the last year when the leaves photosynthesized sugar and stored it in the roots, starts to go up the trunk to the tree branches and tree twigs against gravity.
“Sap flows from the roots of the trees up to the branches into the twigs and forms into the buds, and the buds become leaves,” said Simons. “It’s usually about four weeks.”
He said that some people were tapping twice during that period, and that the taps gradually sealing off with time once the spiles are removed.
The flow of the sap was usually better on warm sunny days. The participants also said that they only intercepted a small fraction of sap, and that was not harmful for the trees.
“If you put holes all around the tree, you would intercept all sap, we put just a few taps,” said Simons.
The safe way to tap the trees is to have one hole per 12 inches of the tree diameter, he continued. One tap produces 10 gallons of sap, and it is safe on average to have two taps in one tree with a larger tree able to produce about 40 gallons of sap for consumption.
The taps should be made from the south side of the tree at a comfortable height, said Simons. The comfortable height is the height of the plastic tube that the tappers have that connects the spiles put in the holes in the trunk to direct the flow of sap with the buckets.
All the trees have sap, but it is the maple trees that have the highest percentage of sugar — about 2.6%, said Simons. Some of the participants, such as Ginger Smith, said that they were going to freeze dry some of their sap in the trays to get some maple sugar.
“It will be a solid sugar to use it like you do solid sugar,” said Smith.
Most of the tree tappers boil their sap to make maple syrup. Simons said that 40 gallons of sap make approximately one gallon of syrup, and the right temperature that is critical for making good syrup is above 200 degrees.
“If it doesn’t reach 219, then it’s not officially syrup,” said Simons.
The boiling procedure is time-consuming, and Smith advised people put a dehumidifier in the kitchen to avoid wallpaper coming off the walls and windows getting fogged up.
Despite boiling the maple sap in the maple syrup is laborious and not cost-effective, the participants said they liked it. Smith said that she used the syrup in baking, and she put it in her coffee. Last year, her family made 6.5 gallons of syrup, and it took them about 230 gallons of sap.
Director of Trine Drama Department Lou Ann Homan said that she was participating in the tree tapping for camaraderie.
“We work and work, we gather and gather, and boil and boil, and you just get a little bit, and it’s just wonderful,” said Homan.
Homan said once she boiled the sap all day to get just a little bit of syrup; it was her first jar. She wrote on the jar “don’t ever use this sap,” and she still keeps this jar.
“So somebody will get it when I’m dead,” said Homan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.