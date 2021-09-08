ANGOLA — The Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology has reviewed and accredited seven programs in Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering and Computing.
ABET extended accreditation for Trine’s bachelor of science degree programs in biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. The organization also accredited Trine’s bachelor of science in software engineering program, which launched in 2016.
“Accreditation affirms the quality of our academic programs within the Allen School of Engineering and Computing,” said William Barry, dean of the Allen School of Engineering and Computing. “It provides reassurance to potential and current students that they will be equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful in their chosen field.
“Accreditation is also a testament to the dedication and outstanding work of our faculty, and I thank them all for their commitment to their students and to Trine University.”
A nonprofit, non-governmental agency that accredits programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology, ABET has provided accreditation to Trine’s engineering programs since 1970. To date, 4,307 programs at 846 colleges and universities in 41 countries have received ABET accreditation.
