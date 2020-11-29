I can’t really say when I realized I became fascinated by trains.
Maybe it was that first time I sat in the car while waiting for a train to pass. Maybe it was at Butler’s Hathaway Park watching a baseball game while a freight train rumbled past.
Growing up, I can remember the black diesel locomotives of the Penn Central and the dark blue and gold of the Norfolk & Western railroad.
Each railroad had distinct looks — Penn Central with its interlocked PC, described by some as the “worm” logo and green box cars and cabooses, and the Norfolk & Western with a distinct bold N&W between two partial circles, known as the “hamburger” logo.
While I didn’t get to Garrett or St. Joe often, the Chessie System had its unique sleeping cat logo.
One of my favorites, however, was the four-point star of the Detroit, Toledo & Ironton Railroad, with a roundel containing the railroad’s name. What I remember was the different colors: brown, green, pale blue and pink that would fade to purple when aged.
Sometimes, I wish I grew up in an earlier time, when the Eel River Railroad still existed and was a brief, but major player in Butler’s history.
Driving through the country or along S.R. 205, I’ll glance over at the now long abandoned right-of-way and think about what was or what could have been.
Between Garrett and Churubusco, it’s pretty easy to trace where this line was, as a distinct hump can be found along the south side of the road, often in the weeds and trees. Every so often, you can even see remnants of an old bridge structure. In Auburn, an old trestle crosses Cedar Creek, its rails long gone but with many railroad ties still in place. At LaOtto, the Eel River crossed the Grand Rapids & Indiana.
I find myself thinking what it would be like driving along 205 as a train rumbles alongside the road just like they do when traveling along U.S. 6 in DeKalb County, or farther west in Elkhart and Marshall counties.
Imagine what Auburn Junction was like when several major rail lines criss-crossed.
While the CSX continues to operate a double line through the area, at one time, there were four railroads: the Baltimore & Ohio (today’s CSX), the Eel River, the Fort Wayne & Jackson and the Toledo & Chicago interurban railroad, which came down Ensley Avenue to Garrett and made its way to Fort Wayne.
Then, I think about a place like North Judson, where four railroads — two double-track lines and two single-track lines — all intersected and crossed the main thoroughfare at one point or another in this northwest Indiana community. The two single-track lines intersected each other between the rails of one of the double-track lines!
If you don’t like waiting on a train here, imagine the feeling if you caught a train on one or more tracks in a community like that.
While railroads continue to be a primary method of transporting goods across the country, they were also responsible for the creation and development of many of our towns and cities.
In the 1860s, about every 7-10 miles or so, an expanding railroad would purchase land on either side of its tracks for depots, water towers and countless facilities and buildings to service customers, passengers, deliver goods and maintain locomotives and railroad equipment.
People would buy land, establish businesses and start industries that relied on the railroads.
My train collectionI can remember having trains since an early age, with a three-rail set. I don’t remember much about it, other than the caboose was orange.
Model trains are set apart by gauge, which is the ratio to a life train. Common scales are O (1:48), HO (1:87) and N (1:160). A number of manufacturers create locomotives and cars for several railroads. In addition, kits are available for scale-sized buildings and people to add more realism to a layout.
Some modelers opt to depict a certain era, such as steam, to feature steam locomotives and create models of their hometown or several areas along a given rail line. Others choose a fictional railroad and create their own town names, histories and time period.
I haven’t gotten into that part of the hobby just yet. I collect N-scale locomotives, box cars and cabooses, mostly from what I remember seeing pass through Butler in my childhood.
Before I ever start trying to build my own layout, I want to talk to those who have done it before to learn some of the important dos and don’ts. There are some very talented and imaginative individuals out there.
I’m not sure what I would do for a layout, but there are plenty of options. I could do a modern one of DeKalb County and incorporate the steel complex southwest of Butler and the grain elevator east of Waterloo. I could go back to an earlier time to do Auburn Junction, which could include the now gone Eel River, Fort Wayne & Jackson and Toledo & Chicago interurban lines. I might even do a “what if” layout, focusing on the modern-day but with one or more of those defunct lines still in service.
Area attractionsThe Garrett Historical Society is located in a former 1901 Baltimore & Ohio Railroad freight house, located alongside the CSX tracks in Garrett.
The restored station features many relics, curios, photographs and railroad items that share the story of Garrett’s railroad history. According to its website, the basement of the museum is home to the Greater Midcontinent Railroad Company, featuring an HO-scale model railroad layout.
Outside, the historical society has a passenger car, former Chesapeake & Ohio caboose and a crossing tower that guarded Randolph Street for many years.
The B&O railroad expanded through Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. According to the website, 50 acres of land was purchased in 1871, and the town was incorporated in 1875, named after John W. Garrett, who was president of the B&O railroad at the time of the expansion.
Garrett became a city in 1898 and was a center for maintenance and building of steam locomotives, according to the historical society’s website. At its peak, the complex grew to almost 90 acres, including shops, yards, company buildings and 16 miles of yard trackage.
The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society was established in 1972 and has over 800 members, 100 volunteers and a nine-member board of directors.
In 1974, the society successfully removed a weathered Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive no. 765 from display in Fort Wayne’s Lawton Park. Built in 1944 in Lima, Ohio, the 404-ton locomotive has been restored to factory specifications and is now used for special passenger excursions.
The society is also working to restore Nickel Plate Road diesel locomotive 358 to run with the 765; steam locomotive Nickel Plate Road no. 624, a close relative to the 765 and Wabash Railroad steam locomotive no. 534.
A goal for the organization is the creation of Headwaters Junction, envisioned to include round house, railyard park, riverside train rides and a special train to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
The society is located on Edgerton Road, east of New Haven. The annual Santa Train has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is located in North Judson. It is located near the former junction of the Erie Lackawanna, Pennsylvania, Chesapeake & Ohio and New York Central railroads.
The Pennsylvania and Erie operated double main lines that intersected in this northwest Indiana town. The C&O and New York Central had single lines that not only intersected each other, but did so between the main lines of the Erie. All of the trains crossed S.R. 10/S.R. 39, the main east-west road through the community. According to the hoosiervalley.org website, at peak, as many as 125 trains passed through the town in a given day.
With mergers of railroads and abandonment of lines, most of the tracks were taken up in the 1970s and 1980s. Today, none of the railroads exist, but a portion of the C&O was saved between North Judson and Malden, and is operated by the Chesapeake & Indiana Railroad.
While Hoosier Valley train rides have concluded for the season, the museum is open from 9 a.m. to noon Central Time each Saturday.
When trains are operating, rides are available from the depot across the Kankakee River bridge at English Lake before returning to North Judson.
Other attractions at the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum are the guest engineer and throttle time programs.
In the guest engineer program, participants are able to climb into the cab of a real diesel switch engine, operate the controls, ring the bell and blow the horn, under the watchful eye of an experienced engineer.
The throttle time program allows participants to enjoy a full hour of locomotive operation, pulling a short train along the main line.
The Whitewater Valley Railroad is located in Connersville and runs on the former Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago & St. Louis (CCCSTL), also known as the “Big Four,” along parts of the former Whitewater Canal.
The original White Water Valley line was independent from 1867 until 1890. It was part of the “Big Four,” from 1890 to 1930, and then the New York Central until 1968. When the New York Central and Pennsylvania merged to form the Penn Central, the line was operated until 1976, when it was abandoned by Conrail.
The line was operated for a time by Indiana Hi-Rail and the Indiana & Ohio.
The present-day Whitewater Valley Railroad was formed in 1972 as a not-for-profit organization operating weekend passenger trains. More than $1 million of track upgrades have taken place since 1994. A restored canal, lock and working aqueduct are among attractions in Metamora.
The museum has rescued several historic locomotives and railroad structures from the region, including the New York Central/Baltimore & Ohio Dearborn Tower from Lawrenceburg and the B&O passenger depot from Rushville. Plans include installing a turntable and roundhouse shelter to protect locomotives from weather.
The Monon Connection and Whistle Stop Restaurant are located north of the community of Monon, along the railroad tracks of the same name, on S.R. 421 in White County.
The restaurant and museum were established by and are owned by Dale Ward, an individual with a long interest in railroad memorabilia and history.
The restaurant features railroad-themed dishes, and the dining room features décor reminiscent of a railroad car. Overhead, four model railroad tracks allow trains to weave throughout the dining room.
A gift shop began as a place for Ward to display his artifacts, but has grown to include a working HO-scale railroad layout with multiple trains and a museum of artifacts. The collection features town signs that once adorned railroad stations, road signs, crossbucks, apparel and motorized rail maintenance equipment.
Outside, the grounds are chock full of restored and reconditioned railroad box cars and cabooses, a wreck crane, water tank, baggage carts, railroad signs, crossing signals of all types and countless trackside signals, many in working order, that display various aspects used to give information to an engineer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.