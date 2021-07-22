CROOKED LAKE — Harper Henney added another check to her long line of wins Wednesday night, bringing home another Large Animal Supreme Showman title.
After winning showmanship in both the beef feeder and sheep barns, she chose to represent the sheep barn in the contest, which let Kaylee Wise represent the feeder barn instead.
Wise also participated in the small animal competition, representing the rabbit barn, and took home the Small Animal Supreme Showman title.
Wise received the traditional Supreme Showman dousing after her win before hurrying to change and switch gears for the large animal contest.
Aside from Harper and Wise, large animal contestants included Harlee Henney, beef; Chase Bachelor, dairy; Kiana Allshouse, started calf; Makailah Thompson, goats; Whitney Calderwood, swine; and Logan Hamilton, horses.
This year’s large animal judge, Kallie Knott, proved a calm and knowledgeable presence by continuing the show even when a cow ran loose in the arena and taking time to speak with each of the eight contestants to provide feedback.
When the time came for the announcement of the winner and subsequent traditional dousing, announcer Laurie Sellers approached the line of contestants to give the final results.
“You should all be very proud,” Sellers said.
Through an amusing process of elimination based on specific contestant features, Sellers narrowed down the kids until only Harper remained and was immediately flooded with buckets of water, courtesy of her fellow contestants.
Soaked but smiling, Harper accepted her fourth ribbon for Large Animal Supreme Showmanship.
“I enjoy being able to do this, especially with my sister,” Harper said.
As the Steuben County 4-H comes to a close today with the cleaning of the grounds, one can’t help but wonder if Harper will be able to celebrate the end of her 4-H career next year with another win.
