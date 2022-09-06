Several arrested over the holiday weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the holiday weekend, Friday through Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Faith T. Bachman, 21, of the 900 block of Boyce Avenue, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, arrested on North Wayne Street at Calvary Lane on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Amanda K. Carmona, 37, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested on West Maumee Street at Interstate 69 on a charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Ysabela J. Cruz, 20, of the 1000 block of North C.R. 900W, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Kristen R. Eiden, 26, of the 9500 block of Iroquois Trace, New Haven, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 100N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jesus Gomez Lopez, 27, address not listed, arrested on Mill Street at North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jessie A. Gorsuch, 34, of the 200 block of Power Street, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Jessica M. King, 42, of the 12000 block of Shearwhere Road, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 2700 block of Buck Lake Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Christopher A. McComb, 32, of the 4700 block of Southwest Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery against a family member younger than 14.
• Rafal Oczachowski, 54, of the 8500 block of Loveland Lane, Palos Hills, Illinois, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 50W, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Timothy A. Poertner, 34, of the 2000 block of Buell Drive, arrested at home on a fugitive warrant.
• Austin T. Post, 25, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Roger W. Raske, 27, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested in the 2200 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Dekkon S. Sorrell, 18, of the 1100 block of S. S.R. 25, Logansport, arrested on Stocker Street west of Williams Street on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
• Elton O. Taylor, 65, of the 300 block of West Superior Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior in the past 10 years.
• Adam J. Weimer, 30, of the 300 block of South Shoup Street, arrested on C.R. 225W, south of C.R. 700S, Hudson, on a fugitive warrant.
• Brandon J. Woods, 31, of Lane 410 Jimmerson Lake, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.