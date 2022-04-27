FREMONT — Buffalo calves are being born almost literally by the hour at the Wild Wings Buffalo Preserve.
Wild Wings Buffalo Preserve is located about a mile off North Ray Road in Fremont.
“Good job, girls,” said grounds keeper Dan King to all the new mothers.
At 9 a.m. on Wednesday there had been five new calves born, and by nightfall King expected there to the at least 15 with the rate they were appearing.
The birthing season, also known as calving season, begins typically during the last week of April and goes through May. Sometimes a small number of calves are born in June. August and September is the breeding season.
King has been the grounds keeper at the Wild Winds Buffalo Preserve for the last seven years.
“I didn’t come here to be the grounds keeper,” said King, “I just came to volunteer.”
A typical season can bring 35 to 50 babies. The highest season King can remember was 60 new babies in just one year.
“We had 37 last year,” said King.
The calves will nurse on their moms for 12-18 months. The heifers will remain with their mothers for the rest of their lives, but the bulls leave after a two-year max and begin their stag season.
The bulls go off and live their “bachelor lives,” said King.
They will attempt to challenge the older bulls and mate, but as it goes in nature, only the strong survive.
“In early September, the bulls begin the rutting season. The dominant bulls are challenged by the smaller younger bulls. In the end, the largest, bravest and most powerful bulls will dominate and create through the natural course of nature ... a stronger healthier bison herd,” said the Wild Winds Buffalo Preserve’s website.
Thus is the circle of life, the weaker bulls are typically slaughtered after two years of not mating as they will likely be ostracized from the pack.
“The harvest is the easiest way to call the herd,” said King.
The heard is currently around 200 buffaloes. The buffaloes are of the woodland breed, the plains breed, and a mix of the two,
Plains buffalos are not as tall. They are more brown than black. This breed is actually native to the Midwest region. They grow to be about 2,000 pound at most, but the heifers typically weigh in at around 1,200 pounds and the bulls range.
The woodland breed is much larger and darker, almost black and native to the north and Canada.
The largest bull on the preserve right now is named Brave Thunder and he is a woodland buffalo weighing around 1,800 to 1,900 pounds, King said.
The Wild Winds Buffalo Preserve was founded by Dr. John Trippy, a Bryan, Ohio native.
King said Trippy, “went to Yellow Stone when he was 10 years old and saw buffaloes and knew he would have them one day.
He started his preserve in 1989 with five heifers and one bull which is has grown to
Trippy noted how he had never in 30 years witnessed so many calves born at once.
“This is exciting,” said Trippy.
Most of the buffaloes do not have names but one King bottle fed is named Keechi. Keechi was reintroduced back into the herd safely.
Another of the buffaloes with a name is Lucy. She is a problem bull who loves to cause trouble.
“She is not to be trusted,” said King.
King said he can build the herd too over 300, but if they have too many though, the hay becomes scare.
“To feed and bail hay off the ranch it costs me nothing for hay,” said King.
King said in the wild buffaloes live around 12-15 years, but on the preserve they live up 25 and sometimes 30 years.
“Man is the only predator out here,” said King.
Bears and large cats are the predators in the wild.
King said he tends to the herd seven days a week.
“I don’t miss a day,” said King.
“Their mean” or their faces can show the age explained King.
The fluffier the faces the younger the buffalo.
The buffalo with the wider, larger horns are the bulls.
Near the front of the preserve is a Native American platform to the buffaloes no longer with the preserve.
The platform is a shrine to the heifers with seven colors representing the preserve and its the seven fields where the buffalo roam.
King said it is believed the heifers keep the peace at the preserve and are the law and most respected of the heard.
The red ribbons are for the East where the sun rises and life begins. The black ribbons are for the West for where the sun sets and life ends. The yellow ribbon for the the North and the sun and warm summers. The white ribbon is for North and cold snowy winters. The three remaining colors are brown for the earth, the green ribbon is for the grassy fields, and the purple ribbon is for their hearts of the buffaloes.
The platform is to honor the land, the people, and most importantly, the buffalo.
