ANGOLA — The music continues in Angola.
Music Together — a program for young children and their parents — now has a new director, Heidi Hazekamp of Fremont. Aimee Simons taught the class for 17 years at locations throughout Steuben County.
Hazekamp plans to continue offering the program at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, and Faith Harvest Christian Church, 200 Park Ave., Angola. Ten-week courses are held in the fall, winter and spring. Due to COVID-19 concerns, an online option will be provided along with live classes.
“Music Together is all over the world,” said Simons, who attended training in Chicago prior to receiving her director’s license. Interest in the classes primarily spread through word of mouth, said Simons, noting that in today’s world people network more through social media and other online forums.
“I felt like someone younger would really resonate with it,” she said.
For the past five years, Simons has been considering retiring from the program, and said she was delighted to meet Hazekamp. Both of them have children with Down syndrome; Hazecamp’s daughter Hannah is 4 years old and Simons’ daughter is now an adult.
“I invited her to a class for free just to check it out,” said Simons.
Hannah flourished in Music Together, said Hazekamp, who was involved in band and choir at Reading (Michigan) High School and serves as worship leader at Faith Harvest.
“Hannah loves music,” she said. “Her speech was really starting to develop because she was singing these songs.” Hannah’s motor skill function also blossomed from the hands-on class.
Hazekamp worked five years as a math teacher at East Noble High School before segueing to being a stay-at-home mother for Hannah. She and her husband Matthew also have a son, Keenan.
Any child would benefit from Music Together, said Hazecamp.
“Music just helps with every aspect of learning, and every aspect of calming your emotions,” she said. It is a way to learn and play at the same time.
It also provides a time for parents to spend uninterrupted time with a child in a structured, fun environment.
“I loved bringing families together,” said Simons.
The fall season for Music Together starts Sept. 8. Class size is limited to 10 children, birth to 5 years old, accompanied by parents and grandparents. Signup is online at lakescountrymusictogether.com. There is a Facebook page of the same name.
“Music Together creates a fun environment. You will love observing your children and other families embrace music. Not only are you having fun, but you are experiencing musically-sound experiences that are from simple vocals and rhythms. Seeing the children using their bodies to move to the songs brings lots of smiles to everyone’s faces,” says the web site, which provides class information, a calendar of events, contact information and other details about the local program.
One aspect of Steuben County’s Music Together, said Simons, is its comparatively low cost.
“Most of the time, you are going to find Music Together in larger cities,” said Simons. Not only is it a rare rural program but it is the “cheapest in the country,” she said.
Along with Music Together, Hazekamp will offer Rhythm Kids as an after-school program this fall. Children 4-7 years old may attend the 45-minute sessions.
Simons will continue to teach private music classes.
