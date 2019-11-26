ANGOLA — The second annual Steuben County Contractor Lunch and Learn Workshop will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 at Trine University.
Geared toward contracting and excavating personnel, the free workshop includes free lunch catered by Bon Appetit. Reservations for lunch must be made by Dec. 2.
Mayor Richard Hickman said the city is dedicated to keeping the area’s lakes and drinking water clean, and encouraged local construction professionals to learn more about current topics surrounding water and soil conservation.
Commonwealth Engineers, an environmental engineering and consulting firm, will talk about federal permit updates and discuss the importance of stormwater prevention plans. Commonwealth has worked on water, wastewater and infrastructure planning in Indiana cities that include Madison, Terre Haute, Crown Point and Nappanee. It drafted the permit to create the City of Angola/Trine University MS4/Storm Water Department, which is hosting the workshop along with the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District.
MS4 was created in connection with the Clean Water Act to help local businesses and contractors comply with state and federal laws.
“We all want clean water and that is what it boils down to,” said MS4 Coordinator Kris Thomas.
MS4 oversees development for the purposes of minimizing damaging runoff and educating the public.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management administers a general permit program that targets construction activities that result in land disturbance of one acre or more. The law is intended to reduce pollutants, principally sediment, that are a result of soil erosion and other activities associated with land-disturbing activities.
The permitting process is being changed in Indiana, said Thomas, removing the language from a legislative rule to a general permitting process. Commonwealth will talk about that along with changes in House Bill 1266, which affected local government restrictions and stop orders.
Generally in Angola, Thomas said contractors seem conscientious of their responsibilities. For expanses of impervious concrete, for example, plans must take into account storm water containment basins.
“It’s for the good of the environment,” Thomas said.
When development lays entire sections of ground to waste, opening it to wholesale runoff without vegetative buffer zones, it is difficult to remedy the problem immediately.
“Sometimes it’s too little too late,” said Thomas.
While the rules surrounding construction runoff occasionally add cost or difficultly to projects, Thomas said it is for a good reason. She said workshops like the upcoming event at Trine help contractors learn about how they can encourage responsible development.
“I think most of them want to do the right thing,” she said.
In 2018, the Indiana legislature created the Water Infrastructure Task Force. Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, is co-chair of the task force committee, which met four times in 2018. Its focus is on drinking water, waste water and stormwater management with a focus on serving citizens of the future. It is looking into not just standards for such systems and how to fund viable infrastructure, but how to reduce “nonpoint source impacts on water quality,” in other words runoff of sediment and contaminants from areas like construction zones. That includes consideration of ways to regulate drainage water.
After hearing more than 20 hours of information, the task force created recommendations that it intended to act on within two years, according to a November 2018 report by the task force. The task force continued this year with a focus on studying storm water runoff within the agricultural sector and to study the quality and quantity of state water resources.
During the workshop, professionals will be on hand to answer questions about construction site sediment and erosion control.
The workshop will be held in Trine’s MTI Center, 1215 Thunder Drive, Angola, 10 a.m. to noon.
To make reservations, contact Tara Lee at 665-3211, ext. 3, or tara.lee@in.nacdnet.net.
A snow date of Dec. 13 has been set.
