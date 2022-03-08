ANGOLA — An ecstatic cast of Angola High Schools students are eager to perform their largest act in two years to the public this weekend.
Angola High School theatre group presents the musical Roger and Hammerstein’s Cinderella this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Angola High School Auditorium.
The enchanted edition of Cinderella was picked for their Spring performance because it, “fit their kids,” said Angola High School Theatre Director Miranda Good.
“Every year when deciding on a production, we think about what will help our students and our program grow. In the fall we wanted to challenge the students with a more serious drama that allowed them to explore emotional expression. In contrast… and after years of COVID, we wanted to do something light-hearted and fun for our community. Cinderella was the perfect choice,” wrote Good on their Angola High School Theatre’s website.
Senior Anastasia Booher plays the lead role of Cinderella.
“I am living my childhood fantasies,” said Booher
Booher is a seasoned actor as this is her 10th performance. She plans to go into cosmetology after graduation as she will be licensed through the IMPACT program in one month.
Cinderella is the largest performance by Angola since their 2020 performance of, ‘Willy Wonka,” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I love theater. I love drama. I love all the costumes and I just love being able to show my dramatic flair,” said freshman Eboni DeLong, playing Cloth Merchant.
Junior Christopher Adams, playing the King, said he was most excited about the performance of the song, “Stepsisters Lament.”
“We have three eighth graders in our performance,” said assistant theatre director and Angola Middle School art teacher Nora Majors.
“Ms. Good and I are both [Angola] Middle School teachers,” said Majors.
The three middle school students are Genesis Munoz, Sydney Sarrazin and Korey Sipe.
Majors and Good are also assisted by Madison Cole as the theatre’s musical assistant.
“Ms. Cole has been super helpful. She’s helped get a lot of things donated for props,” said Majors.
You can purchase tickets for Angola High School’s performance of Roger and Hammerstein’s Cinderella musical online in the link below or at the door before the show.
For more information, see our.show/angolatheatre/cinderella
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.