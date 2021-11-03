ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Heather L. Bonham, 41, of the 200 block of South Martha Street, arrested in the 200 block of North C.R. 475E, on charges of felony probation violation and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Kody O. Firestone, 26, of the 300 block of West Michael Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Elias D. Gomez, 25, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Tierra N. Hamlet, 27, of the 1900 block of Hazelwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Lamont Larkin, 39, of the 800 block of Shawnee Drive, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Lavern S. Schiller, 55, of the 3300 block of Standish Road, Marengo, Illinois, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 136.5 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jason R. Silcox, 27, of Lane 101 Jimmerson Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.