ANGOLA — Steuben County Councilman Wil Howard will be taking a seat on the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. Board for the remainder of 2020.
Howard was appointed Thursday by the Steuben County Commissioners to replace the seat that was vacated on April 15 by Commissioner Lynne Liechty. Howard is a current member of the Steuben County Council but most likely will become a commissioner in January. He is running unopposed for the South District seat being vacated by Commissioner President Ron Smith.
“I’ve had several conversations with this person (Howard) and he is willing to take the seat until the end of the year,” said Commissioner Jim Crowl.
Liechty was in agreement with Crowl’s decision and was the one to give a second to the motion that officially appointed Howard to the SCEDC board.
His term will run through the end of 2020. In January the appointment comes up.
Howard was unable to phone into the meeting, but Crowl said he had expressed that he would be glad to fill the open position.
The commissioners had 10 days from the day Liechty resigned her position to name a replacement, otherwise the SCEDC board would have been naming someone to fill the vacancy.
The SCEDC is a mix of government representatives and business and education interests that works on a variety of economic development issues. Government representatives are appointed by the commissioners and council, as well as city and town councils from local government that have a service agreement with the SCEDC. There are nine seats held by government appointments, whether they are elected officials or other representatives chosen by a governmental unit.
Liechty was appointed to the board by the commissioners in 2015 at the start of her first term in office.
After her resignation last week, she engaged in a war of words with the SCEDC over its direction, which prompted a response on Tuesday. The exchange was published in Wednesday’s Herald Republican.
