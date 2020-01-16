Four people arrested by police Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jadarius S. Griffis, 30, of the 1000 block of Hope Way, Benton Harbor, Michigan, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a felony charge of possession of marijuana.
• Richard L. Hayes, 37, of the 200 block of Collins Avenue, Benton Harbor, Michigan, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a driver’s license, possession of marijuana and false informing.
• Timothy A. Reberg, 55, of the 2000 block of West Orland Road, arrested at Orland Road and C.R. 200W on a fugitive warrant.
• Richard A. Simpson, 52, of the 100 block of Lane 852 Snow Lake, Fremont, arrested at home on felony charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and domestic battery with a previous conviction.
