ANGOLA — Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County are very low, said data released Wednesday by the Steuben County Health Department.
In Wednesday’s report, it was reported that there were 59 breakthrough cases — those among people who are fully vaccinated — out of the 4,189 cases that have been verified all time in Steuben County.
That comes out to 0.014% of all the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Steuben County.
Of the breakthrough cases, the majority, 38, were from the alpha variant. There were 10 breakthrough cases coming from the highly contagious delta variant, with the remainder from the gamma and epsilon variants.
Steuben County has had a cumulative total of 4,189 COVID-19 positive cases and 62 deaths with 4,011 considered recovered from the virus.
The Indiana Department of Health reported a positivity rate of all tested at 11.80% for the previous week, it was reported Wednesday when weekly ratings were release. The state reported Steuben County has a composite score of 2.0 with an advisory color of orange for rapid spread of the virus.
Walsh said the number of breakthrough cases will differ from the Indiana State Department of Health due to cross verification with the state vaccine registry.
The Steuben County Health Department has taken measures to ensure accurate data reporting in regards to the number of identified cases correlated to Variants of Concern.
Meanwhile, of the 62 deaths recorded in Steuben County, 51.6% were women and 48.4% were men. One new death was reported this week.
The majority of deaths have been people 60 and older; only 4.8% are from people younger. The majority of deaths are among people 80 and older at 46.8%, with 27.4% being 70-79 and 21.0% among people 60-69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.