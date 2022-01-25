ANGOLA — Trine University's online degree programs once again ranked among the best in the United States, joining only a select few programs in Indiana in rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.
The U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings include online degrees from public and private institutions nationwide. The 2022 edition marks the fourth year in a row Trine University, which groups its online programs under TrineOnline, has been recognized.
For the first time, Trine joined the U.S. News Best MBA rankings for online programs. Trine was one of only six Indiana universities ranked in that category.
Trine was one of only two Hoosier schools ranked for Best Graduate Engineering Degrees, and one of four ranked in Best Graduate Business Degrees, non-MBA.
U.S. News also ranked Trine's online programs in the Best Bachelor's Degrees and Best Online Bachelor's Degree Programs in Business categories.
"We're pleased and proud that Trine University's online degrees are receiving more recognition from U.S. News & World Report for the excellent education we provide," said Keirsten Eberts, assistant vice president and dean of academics for TrineOnline. "Trine University looks forward to meeting the needs of more online students and industry as we continue to expand and strengthen our academic programs."
In graduate business programs outside of the MBA, Trine University offers the Lou Holtz Master of Science in Organizational Leadership and the Master of Science in Business Analytics. Designed for working professionals, the MSOL allows students to work at their own pace as they develop leadership skills. The Master of Science in Business Analytics prepares graduates to collect, analyze and interpret information to make fact-based strategic business decisions.
Trine University's Master of Science in engineering management degree is designed for engineers seeking to move into a management role.
The university's online business bachelor's degree programs include accounting, applied management, human resource management, management, and marketing. TrineOnline also offers bachelor's degree programs in criminal justice, general studies, healthcare administration, information systems, manufacturing technology, organizational leadership, psychology and RN-to-BSN.
U.S. News said it evaluated 1,728 online degree programs for 2022, an all-time high. To be considered, programs needed to grant degrees through predominantly online classes.
The Best Online rankings only include programs housed in regionally accredited institutions. Certificate degrees, associate degrees and doctoral degrees are not surveyed or ranked, U.S. News said. Programs that moved temporarily online due to the COVID-19 pandemic also were not included.
