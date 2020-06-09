Seven people arrested Monday, Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• James N. Buckner, 59, of the 500 block of North Wayne Street, arrested on a felony warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Brent L. Henderson, 30, of the 4000 block of North S.R. 827, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Timothy N. LeFever, 81, of the 300 block of South Arthur Court, Hamilton, arrested on S.R. 1 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jeffrey P. Newman, 58, of the 7000 block of North Van Guilder Road, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 127, north of C.R. 300N on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Kent T. Porter, 58, of the 1000 block of East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 200W at Orland Road on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Chris C. Shackelford Jr., 32, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested in the 1000 block of South C.R. 430W on felony charges of domestic battery and domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Bageera T. Taylor Jr., 28, of the 3000 block of U.S. 20W, arrested on warrants alleging criminal contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.