ANGOLA — The first Angola Chess Club gathering took place recently in the Carnegie Public Library Monday night.
Participation is free and the players of all levels and ages are invited to join at any point. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. the library on the first Monday of every month.
“Be the first to join the fun!” invited the library.
Facilitator of the chess club, David Roe, said that five people had already signed up for the first meeting and it was more than he expected because those five also promised to bring their family members.
Eventually, eight people showed up from youth to older people. Ginger Smith brought her sons Elijah, 9, and Isaiah, 6, to learn to play chess. The boys said before they mainly played chess online on their father’s, Daniel Smith’s, phone, and it was he, who urged the boys to join the chess club, and they liked it.
“It’s pretty fun,” said Elijah Smith.
All the participants were on different levels of chess proficiency. One of them, Don Jones, said he used to teach others to play chess, and for him, the club was an opportunity to play live in person.
“I really wanted to play over the board instead of just playing online,” said Jones.
One of Jones’s students, Jan Taylor, said she started learning to play chess because she had a chess set from her late husband. She came to the meeting because she had recently learned to play chess, and she wanted to use this opportunity to continue learning.
“I need to learn strategy better,” said Taylor.
Jane Minick said she came because she wanted to sharpen her chess playing skills. She was glad her opponent at the chess club was skilled.
Roe, employed as a medical laboratory technician, said that it was his father, William Roe, who taught him how to play chess when he was 10 or 11 years old. Roe loved the game because he thought it was a very good sport.
“I just enjoy it — it kind of reminds me of my dad as well,” said Roe.
He said that he practiced chess for a long time alone and online, both playing online with other humans and with a computer. He said that he also perused lots of training materials available online.
Now, although he is not a professional chess coach and cannot act as one, said Roe, he feels that after his training and experience in chess he is confident that he can also teach other people how to play chess. Especially, given that there is no other chess club in Angola.
“I have been studying a little bit more myself, and I have always wanted to go to a chess club, but there has just never been one around,” said Roe.
Roe finally figured that if he wanted a chess club in Angola he should go ahead and start one because if he was interested in one there might have been other people interested in a chess club, too.
So, Roe reached out to the library, and the librarians were also excited to launch the club.
“They seemed pretty excited about it,” he said.
He also said that he decided to do it just now because it took him time to practice chess, and because he has more free time to commit to the club now once his kids are grown and are out of the house.
Roe said playing chess was conducive to learning and enhancing discipline, as well as teaching good study habits because “to become good at chess you have to study it.”
He added that it was a good sport, and that it would be a rewarding activity for this generation. Besides, it will be a good opportunity to “get people together to play chess.”
“Anyone is welcome, all levels and all ages,” said Roe.
