Four people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Laura D. Garn, 44, of the 1000 block of West Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Troy R. Helwig, 46, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 425W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Nicholas D. Jordan, 32, of the 2200 block of C.R. 19, Corunna, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court, criminal.
• Camden Wirges, 18, of the 11000 block of Rolling Pine Run, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 200W, south of C.R. 200N on a charge of misdemeanor minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
